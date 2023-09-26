Oscar De La Hoya sees potential ‘easy win’ for Canelo against Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez will face Jermell Charlo this Saturday night in a Showtime PPV main event, with Canelo defending his undisputed super middleweight crown against the (for now, until Saturday) undisputed junior middleweight champion.

Canelo’s former promoter Oscar De La Hoya broke down the matchup on social media, noting that he was doing so from a G6 jet, which is expensive, because he has a lot of money. Don’t forget that.

“Should be a good fight. Canelo, obviously he’s very flat-footed, heavy inside the ring, he literally walks like he has quicksand on his feet,” he said. “But I think that if he throws those big bombs on Charlo’s arms, obviously during the rounds his arms will come down, and in the later rounds, Canelo will chop him down and eventually maybe stop him.

“But if Charlo keeps jab — double, double, triple, double, up, down — and throws combinations and moves, and stays this distance, he can give Canelo a lot of trouble. Just like Bivol — he was throwing punches, coming back out, throwing punches, coming back out. Keep your distance, use your jab.

“Should be an easy win for Canelo, or should be a masterful performance by Charlo.”

One thing you can say, he took a very clear stand on this one.