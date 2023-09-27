Photos: Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo MGM Grand Arrivals

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo arrived at the MGM Grand on Tuesday, as they get set for Saturday’s Showtime PPV main event from Las Vegas.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship — the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles — against Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO), who is coming up from junior middleweight.

“I feel the love and support from my people and I’m proud to represent my country,” said Canelo.

“I am 100 percent right now and ready to show you a different Canelo on Saturday. Charlo is a great fighter who knows how to box. He is strong and has nothing to lose. He came to my division to win it all. But I’ve been in this position for a long time and I’m ready.”

“These fans think Canelo is the best in the world, but I’m going to come here and show that I’m the best,” said Charlo.

“I do this for the dogs, the hungry ones. I do it for the animals. I’m made for this. After I beat Canelo, the world will be screaming ‘Charlo, Charlo!’ You dig? Now it’s my turn, my time, my moment. I’m going to shine on Saturday night. We can’t talk about it; we have to be about it. Come fight night, you’ll all see what that means.”