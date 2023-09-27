Live stream: Canelo vs Charlo press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo are just a few days away from meeting for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight championship, coming Saturday, Sept. 30, on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) and Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) will speak today at their final press conference.

The event will stream live from 4 pm ET, and you can watch right here.

If you can’t tune in live, we’ll have everything the fighters said shortly after the event ends.

Live stream at 4 pm ET:

There will be no undercard fighters at today’s presser, as they’ll have their own press conference on Thursday.

On the undercard: