Live stream: Canelo vs Charlo press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo are just a few days away from meeting for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight championship, coming Saturday, Sept. 30, on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) and Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) will speak today at their final press conference.
The event will stream live from 4 pm ET, and you can watch right here.
If you can’t tune in live, we’ll have everything the fighters said shortly after the event ends.
Live stream at 4 pm ET:
There will be no undercard fighters at today’s presser, as they’ll have their own press conference on Thursday.
On the undercard:
- 22-year-old rising contender Jesus Ramos Jr (20-0, 16 KO) takes a big step-up test against Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO) in a 12-round fight at 154 lbs
- Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) and Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO) meet in another 12-round fight for the interim WBC welterweight title
- Top middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO) fights for the fifth time in the last 11 months, taking a tough one against Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO) in a 10-rounder
