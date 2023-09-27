Fresh off of his win over the weekend over Jorge Silva, British light heavyweight Anthony Yarde tells Sky Sports that he’s looking to make a big time British clash against rival Joshua Buatsi. As Yarde sees it, that potential fight would be the biggest fight to make in the UK outside of a heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Buatsi is currently scheduled to take on Dan Azeez next month and while Yarde doesn’t think the result of that fight is a foregone conclusion, he does hope it turns out in a way that can lead himself into a fight with high demand.

“If he wins the fight, that’s the biggest British fight possible - other than Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, it’s the next biggest British clash.”

And while Yarde says he’d be willing to fight Buatsi as soon as tomorrow, he’s realistically looking more towards early 2024 when that fight could be staged, believing that Buatsi won’t be ready to go in December considering his upcoming fight. In the meanwhile Yarde is looking to get back out there by December.

“We have teams, and my team have told me they want me out on this date [December]. Next year, we’re going to look for the big fights - Josh Buatsi, possible title shots. But the Buatsi fight has to happen because it’s a fight that’s been called for for too long.”

As Yarde relates, his rivalry with Buatsi goes back some ways with some trash talking, and he’s aiming to finally put all the talk to bed with an actual fight between the two. Whether or not that materializes the way Yarde hopes, however, remains to be seen.