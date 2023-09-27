‘I need to at least double-check’: Francis Ngannou mindful of Tyson Fury’s tampered gloves accusations

During an open media workout ahead of his upcoming boxing match with Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou talks to reporters about the fight and his hope that all the proper precautions are in place to ensure Fury won’t be using illegally tampered gloves in their fight. Check out some of what he had to say about their press conference and the glove topic below.

Ngannou on his presser with Fury and if he sensed any nervousness coming from the other side

“No, I don’t think he was nervous. I think he was playing smart, playing a mind game like ‘look, I’m a fat pig.’ No, you are not. You’re the fucking best boxer so you are not.”

On him touching Fury’s belly on stage

“It was just impressive to see closer. Wasn’t very cool, very nice, right? But you can’t let him fool you. I think that was the purpose, to like maybe let his body fool you. If you only look at his body, he kind of tricks you.”

On his comments about Fury’s gloves in the Wilder fight and his concerns about Fury’s gloves in this one

“Well I just hope that we have a right commission, the right people who does their job and check those gloves. I mean, people said — not only one fighter, one opponent in the past — have talk about his gloves. So I’d rather get that figured out. I never fought him, I can’t make as a statement, but I do hear there’s something wrong. Might be true or not but I need to at least double-check and make sure.”