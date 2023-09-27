‘No setbacks’ in ‘intense’ training camp: Eddy Reynoso says Canelo Alvarez is 100 percent for Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his super middleweight championship against Jermell Charlo on Saturday, and Canelo’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso says they’re fully focused and ready for the fight.

Reynoso says injuries are no concern going into this one, after Canelo needed surgery following last year’s win over Gennadiy Golovkin and prior to his May victory over John Ryder.

“This is a very important fight for us. We’re facing a great opponent, someone that’s undisputed, as well, with all four belts. He has a great team behind him, and his boxing skills are also very, very good,” Reynoso said on Wednesday.

“We spent three months training for this fight. No setbacks whatsoever, fortunately. It had been a while since we trained like this, so intensely. We have left behind the injuries and all the setbacks that we had before. Now we’re 100 percent and ready to show that Canelo’s going to put on a great fight for the fans.

“We’re very motivated to come back for a great fight. We’re going to prove to you just how motivated we are.”