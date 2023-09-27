‘I don’t get credit with anything’: Canelo not looking to silence his critics, only beat Jermell Charlo

Following the final press conference ahead of this weekend’s super middleweight title fight, Canelo Alvarez talks to media members about feeling much better leading into this fight than he has in his recent bouts, and why he’s only focusing on satisfying himself with a convincing win over Jermell Charlo.

Canelo on those who say he’s declining

“I think they are stupid, because I have my injuries and that thing slow me down a little bit because I do be able to train 100%. But just wait for Saturday night.”

On what Charlo calling him out

“That motivate me. That kind of thing motivates myself because I have the opportunity to show why I’m one of the best and why I’m here. Because he never believe in my skills and now I have the opportunity to show him.

“I don’t know what happened with him because, you know, he always talk shit about me and he always calling me out and saying things about me and now he’s trying to be nice.”

On how he was feeling in his past few fights compared to now

“I [couldn’t] do pads with Eddy. I [couldn’t] work with Eddy with my injury because you need to fuckin’ work on the pads and the body shield and hit strong. And I don’t be able to do that since the fight with Caleb Plant...I started feeling my injuries so bad. But right now I feel great...you will see Saturday night.”

On Charlo saying Spence has been the hardest puncher he’s ever felt

“He said that? Oh, it’s gonna be different. It’s gonna be different this time. Just watch and he’s gonna feel.”

On if he needs a knockout over Charlo to prove he’s still got it

“I don’t need to knock out him because he’s a great fighter. I respect his skills. He’s a great fighter, I don’t need the knockout. But i need to win very hard.”

On if he’s worried about not getting credit for beating Charlo if he doesn’t stop him

“I don’t get credit with anything. What you mean? With the guys [who] don’t believe in me, they always talk shit about me, I don’t get credit from them, with anything. I don’t know, but I don’t care.”