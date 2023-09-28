Canelo vs Charlo photo gallery and quotes: Undercard press conference

Canelo Alvarez faces Jermell Charlo this Saturday on Showtime pay-per-view, and Premier Boxing Champions have put together a nice undercard for the show, too.

The six fighters to be featured spoke at their press conference today in Las Vegas.

Set for the show: Jesus Ramos Jr takes on Erickson Lubin in a really nice step-up fight for what may be a rising star, facing an established contender, Yordenis Ugas returns to face Mario Barrios for the interim WBC welterweight title, and 20-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia takes another test against Armando Resendiz.

Jesus Ramos Jr

“I’m happy to be here. There’s a lot of talent on this stage. It’s a stacked card of explosive fights and I’m blessed to be a part of it.

“I have a really tough opponent in front of me and we’re looking for a firefight. It’s gonna be exciting and I can’t wait.

“It’s really important that I dominate because Lubin is so tough and has given guys like Sebastian Fundora a lot of trouble. It would be a big statement and a big win for my resume.

“He’s a good fighter and I know he had a strong camp. He looks ready. So I’m ready for the best version of Lubin. We’ll see what happens on Saturday night.

“I’m looking to showcase my talent. I’ve seen people say that I don’t have a lot of ring IQ, so I’m looking to show that and other dimensions to my game. It’s gonna be a new Jesus Ramos. It’s not really about exposing Lubin, but more about displaying my talent.

“Lubin has something to prove, and so do I. We’re both trying to win the title and we’re standing in each other’s way. It makes this a big fight and it’s gonna be exciting on Saturday night. You definitely don’t want to miss this one.”

Erickson Lubin

“I’m happy to be back after just fighting in June. Activity brings the best out of me. I’ve got a young opponent in front of me who’s hungry, but I’m hungry as well. It’s gonna be a firefight.

“I’m looking to separate myself with a big win over Jesus Ramos. I can separate myself from all these 154 pounders and be in line for a really big fight. I’m here to make a statement, and I will.

“This is personal, but not against Ramos. It’s personal for myself because I see how people are underestimating me. It’s all fuel to my fire. I’m here to make a statement as well. The sky’s the limit for me after this.

“I took the Jermell Charlo fight at 22 years old, and Ramos is doing the same thing and daring to be great by fighting someone like me. I know he comes ready to fight, but I feel history repeats itself, but in my favor.

“We’re two young fighters who are coming for it all. You’re not gonna want to miss this great fight on Saturday night.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show for everyone watching.”

Yordenis Ugas

“I’m really excited to be here once again. I’m fighting a former world champion, so this is gonna be a great show. I’m ready for the challenge.

“I’ve spent seven years fighting the best in the division and I’m gonna answer all the doubters on Saturday. They’re gonna see what I’m capable of.

“We’re two former champions who put on great fights. Look at the opponents that we’ve fought. The resumes speak for themselves.

“I’ve spent my entire career coming back from adversity over and over again. If you want to see what I still have left, you’ll have to watch Saturday night. It will all be revealed.

“Everyone knows that I’m a world champion, but I’m also a man of the people and someone who represents the Cuban community and that’s really important to me. I have a very important fight on Saturday, but I fight on another front and that’s for my people and the message I want to provide for them. In Cuba there are political prisoners and I carry their message and fight for them. I represent their message.”

Mario Barrios

“I’m just ready and excited to be part of this card. All of these fights from start to finish will be bangers. This is a card you don’t want to miss.

“Me and my team have had a great camp out here in Las Vegas. I just can’t wait to get in the ring on Saturday and put in work.

“A win on Saturday is crucial. The winner gets put in a great position to contend for the world title. I know it’s not gonna be an easy task, but I don’t like easy fights. That’s why I took the fight with Keith Thurman for my first time at welterweight.

“I know Ugas is coming ready. It’s gonna be a real fight because of what we both bring to the table. I’m so ready to show everyone what I’m capable of.

“Me and my trainer Bob Santos have been putting in work. We’ve had a great camp out here for the last few months. Now it’s my job to take everything from the gym and use it in the ring.

“We’re both very prideful fighters who fight for our people. I fight to represent the Mexicans and those of indigenous descent. It’s gonna be a banger. He comes with it, and so do I.

“Ugas is a great fighter. I’ve had a lot of respect for the person and fighter that he is for many years now. Stepping into the ring with him now is a tremendous honor. This fight has the potential to steal the show because of what we both bring to the ring.”

Elijah Garcia

“Saturday night is gonna be a great night of fights. I know everyone up here is ready to put on a show for all the fans. I’m prepared to give my best performance and I appreciate everyone who’s gonna come out and support me.

“I know Armando comes in shape and he’s really strong. He throws a lot of punches, so I have to control the pace. You saw in his last fight what happens when he controls the pace. So I’m definitely not gonna let that happen.

“I try to choose the best opponent every time. Armando was on the top of the list because he’s gonna give me experience that I need. He’s gonna prepare me for the world title. I want to get better each and every fight.

“I didn’t think my last performance was my best. I started a little slow. But I’m gonna prove that I’ve got more experience than I showed. I’m a new class fighter and I’m gonna show I’m on a different level.”

Armando Resendiz

“I’m very excited for what’s about to come. Garcia is a tough fighter, but I’m all about challenges and testing myself against really good opponents.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m elated to be fighting an opponent like this on a card of this magnitude. It doesn’t get any better than this.

“I like that Elijah has that attitude, because it’s gonna make it a great fight. It’s a clash of titans and most importantly, nothing is decided beforehand. We have to take it in the ring. I have to take it from him.

“You’re gonna see a great fight on Saturday night and I’m looking forward to putting on a show for everyone watching.”