‘Jermall Charlo is the fight I want’: Caleb Plant on what’s next, beef with Charlo

Caleb Plant is looking to make another big fight next, saying Jermall Charlo — with whom he had a physical altercation at the Spence vs Crawford event in July — is his preferred opponent.

The 31-year-old former super middleweight titlist discussed his desire for that fight, and the beef between the two, in an appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

“I’m looking to fight Charlo next. That’s the fight that I want. I know he’s been out for a minute, if he wants to get a tune-up, that’s perfectly fine with me,” he said.

“We need to make it happen. Obviously, we had a disagreement recently that had to get figured out, but that would be a big fight for the fans. I know a lot of people would want to see it, and that’s what I want next.”

Plant (22-2, 13 KO) went into the issue with Charlo from July, saying that Jermall approached him and was “hot and cold” about possibly wanting to fight, alternating between showing love for Caleb and then being disrespectful.

When Plant felt Jermall disrespected his marriage, and went on to grab Plant by the beard, Plant then reacted physically. He says he smacked Jermall twice, in fact, but only one was caught by a phone camera.

“I don’t know what the fuck his problem was or why he was doing that,” Plant said. “I told him to quit fucking with me. I guess he didn’t think I was being serious. Unfortunate, but you can’t just keep grabbing another man’s face.”

Plant said he feels Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) was being a bully, trying to pick on someone who wouldn’t do anything in return.

He’s also not sure that Jermall — who hasn’t fought in over two years and has dealt with problems outside the ring that have contributed to even his brother Jermell becoming distant in his life — actually wants to fight him.

“You check my resume, people know I’m not ducking any big fights. We can make that happen next. But I don’t think he wants to do that.”