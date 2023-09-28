How to watch Canelo vs Charlo around the world: Streaming options, PPV price, start time, channel, full info

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will meet in an undisputed super middleweight title fight on Saturday, Sept. 30.

How to watch Canelo vs Charlo

United States

Showtime pay-per-view will have the card in the U.S., and there are various options for buying the show.

If you’re looking for a streaming option, FITE TV and PPV.com both have the show. You can also order a stream directly through Showtime. The show is also available in tradition cable and satellite pay-per-view options.

Elsewhere

United Kingdom and Ireland: DAZN subscription, no extra PPV cost — sign up for DAZN here!

DAZN subscription, no extra PPV cost — sign up for DAZN here! Australia: Main Event PPV ($39.95)

What time does Canelo vs Charlo start?

The pay-per-view card begins at 8 pm ET, with main event ring walks expected around 11 pm ET, most likely.

Where will Canelo vs Charlo be held?

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo has fought seven times at the venue since it opened in 2016, going 5-1-1 overall, including wins over Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Gennadiy Golovkin (twice), and Daniel Jacobs, plus a loss to Dmitry Bivol and a draw with Golovkin.

Charlo has never fought at the arena, and has not fought in Las Vegas since his 2016 win over John Jackson at the Cosmopolitan. It will be the first Las Vegas main event of his career.

What are the Canelo vs Charlo odds?

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook list Canelo as a -425 favorite, with Charlo the underdog at +310.

What is the Canelo vs Charlo undercard?

Jesus Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin, junior middleweights, 12 rounds

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios, welterweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title

Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz, middleweights, 10 rounds

Where can I get live, round-by-round updates?

