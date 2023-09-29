Canelo vs Charlo weigh-in live stream and results

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will hit the scales today in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) is defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO), who is coming up from 154 lbs for this 168 lb fight.

If you can’t watch, we’ll be here from 5:30 pm ET with live updates in this stream:

Along with the main event, we’ll see weigh-ins for Jesus Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin in a 12-round, 154 lb fight; Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios in a 12-round, 147 lb fight; and Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz in a 10-round, 160 lb fight.

Bad Left Hook will be your home for live, round-by-round coverage, scoring, highlights, updates and results for the full Canelo vs Charlo PPV card on Saturday, Sept. 30, starting from 8 pm ET.