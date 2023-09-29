 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo vs Charlo weigh-in live stream and results

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo weigh in today from Las Vegas!

By Scott Christ
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo weigh in today from Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will hit the scales today in Las Vegas ahead of Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) is defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO), who is coming up from 154 lbs for this 168 lb fight.

If you can’t watch, we’ll be here from 5:30 pm ET with live updates in this stream:

Along with the main event, we’ll see weigh-ins for Jesus Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin in a 12-round, 154 lb fight; Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios in a 12-round, 147 lb fight; and Elijah Garcia vs Armando Resendiz in a 10-round, 160 lb fight.

Bad Left Hook will be your home for live, round-by-round coverage, scoring, highlights, updates and results for the full Canelo vs Charlo PPV card on Saturday, Sept. 30, starting from 8 pm ET.

