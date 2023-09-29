‘That’s still the plan’: Eddie Hearn intent on making Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder despite latest setback

There’s been lots of talk about a potential heavyweight showdown between former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder after there was said to be a huge Saudi Arabian offer to stage the fight in January.

It appears that didn’t quite materialize as hoped, according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who updated iFL TV on the status of the proposed fight.

“We’re spinning blades, as we always do,” Hearn said. “You know what we want to do, we want to fight Deontay Wilder. That was supposed to happen in January, we accepted the offer, we know it’s not materialized now...because it was made by someone that couldn’t deliver the fight at that time. It’s alright. That happens.

“We’d agreed, Wilder had agreed, now we’re talking to other sites about that fight in February or March and that’s still the plan, very much the plan. Now, the other plan is do we fight in December? And that’s something that we’ve got to decide, quite honestly, next week because it’s not that far away.

“So AJ needs to get into camp if he’s going to fight in December, he may just wait for the big fight in February or March, but he always wants to fight and stay active. So we’ll to see.”