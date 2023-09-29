‘Canelo wipes the floor with Crawford’: Bob Arum on Shakur Stevenson, Showtime boxing, more

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum speaks to media reporters today on a number of topics, including the career of Shakur Stevenson, the word on the street of Showtime leaving boxing, and a proposed matchup between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

Arum on Shakur Stevenson

“I think he’s a great, great talent and we’re paying opponents money that they haven’t seen. But sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. We had a deal for this Frank Martin, paying Martin seven or eight times more than he’s ever made, and his promoter Tom Brown went along with that, we made the deal, and then the kid pulled out.

“I don’t know what’s in these kids’ mind. But we’ll find as we go on, top, top talent for Shakur...but I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think anybody beats Shakur.”

On avoiding repeating the Crawford/PBC problem with Stevenson

“He doesn’t have to go to [PBC] because we control a lot of the money now, as you can see by the fight in Saudi Arabia. And money makes the world go ‘round in boxing.”

On the widespread rumors Showtime is going to largely pull out of the business of boxing

“I am very, very sad. I understand that Showtime is changing its format and has very little use for sports and so will not do boxing. That’s what I understand but I know as much as you do about it. But that’s not good for boxing.”

On a Canelo vs Crawford matchup

“I think Canelo wipes the floor with him. I love Crawford. I told you with Crawford and Spence that Crawford would beat the hell out of him. But Canelo is a different proposition. It’s an interesting fight but I think there’s only one winner.

“Canelo is used to fighting at a particular level and I don’t think Terence can hurt Canelo but Canelo can hurt Terence.”

On how he thinks Jaron Ennis would fare against Crawford

“I have no idea but I know that ‘Boots’ Ennis is a tremendous fighter and a great talent. Whether he’d stand a chance with Crawford, I don’t really know because at 147 Crawford is, I think, unbeatable the same way Shakur is at 135. But, again, Ennis is probably other than Crawford, probably the best welterweight out there.”