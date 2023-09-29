Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both made weight, and Saturday night’s undisputed super middleweight championship fight is now set and official.

Both Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KO) and Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) weighed in at 167.4 lbs, below the 168 limit.

It’s Charlo’s first fight in the 168 lb division, having been undisputed champion at 154 since his last fight in May 2022. He will be undisputed champion at 154 until Saturday evening when his name is announced in the ring, at which time he will be stripped of the WBO title.

“It’s time to fight, let’s get ready! We’re bringing this shit to Las Vegas! Lions Only!” Charlo said after the weigh-in. “When it’s time to step in that ring, we know what time it is. It don’t matter how they hype him up. They got it poppin’ in here, I love it, I enjoy it.

“I do this for us, baby! I do this for that culture that they talk about! I do this for the culture that they hate on! It’s time! I’m a bad motherfucker!”

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight. The size factor doesn’t matter here, I’ve done it before and I feel good. I’m ready for everything,” Canelo said.

Asked what he saw staring down Charlo, Canelo shrugged it off and replied, “You can’t tell by what you see. Tune in Saturday night.”

More Canelo vs Charlo coverage

Undercard weights: