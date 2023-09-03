How to watch Curiel vs Pennington, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Sept. 6-9, 2023

Highlights

well

uh

you’ll see

Honestly, I debated even making a schedule post for this week, but we will have LIVE COVERAGE! for one show!

Wednesday, Sept. 6

ProBox TV, 7:30 pm ET, Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic vs Mickey Ellison. Well what in the “Top Rank Boxing on Versus” do we have here? You may remember the 32-year-old Kalajdzic from a controversial loss to Marcus Browne over seven years ago, or from his getting smashed by Artur Beterbiev over four years ago in a fight no one watched because ESPN ran head-to-head against Canelo. Otherwise you do not remember him, most likely. Undercard has William Foster III vs Misael Lopez and Jonas Sultan vs Frank Gonzalez, too. John won’t be here for this one! And I am on vacation. So there you are!

Thursday, Sept. 7

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington. I think Golden Boy still put these on YouTube for free, too. Anyway, since John can’t do ProBox on Wednesday, he is stepping in for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN and Also I Think YouTube For Free! Is it a great card? No! But they move pretty fast and sometimes they really are quite fun. “Gucci Manny” is on the undercard trying to bounce back. BLH will have live updates.

Saturday, Sept. 9

PolSat Sport (POL), check listings, A boxing event. Here is the BoxRec event page.

TyC Sports (ARG), check listings, Junior Leandro Zarate vs German Valenzuela Barreras.