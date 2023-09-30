Opetaia vs Thompson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, undercard

Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson headline a Matchroom card from OVO Arena Wembley today, with Opetaia defending his IBF cruiserweight title in the main event.

The show will also feature Ellie Scotney making an IBF 122 lb title defense, plus returns for Cheavon Clarke and Rhiannon Dixon, as well as Jimmy Sains making his pro debut on the main card.

That main card starts at 2 pm ET on DAZN, and we’ll be here with updates, highlights, and results, all in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KO) vs Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Opetaia’s IBF title

Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KO) vs Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds

Jimmy Sains (debut) vs Bartlomiej Stryczek (1-0, 0 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KO) vs Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds, for vacant European title

Ellie Scotney (7-0, 0 KO) vs Laura Griffa (20-8, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds, for Scotney’s IBF title

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 11:45 am ET)