Canelo vs Charlo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Canelo Alvarez returns against Jermell Charlo in a Showtime pay-per-view main event tonight from Las Vegas, with Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight championship on the line!

Canelo vs Charlo headlines a four-fight pay-per-view card, and we’ll be here with ALL the live updates you could possibly want this evening starting at 8 pm ET!

All of those updates, including round-by-round for all four PPV card fights from Wil Esco, highlights, results, and more will come in this stream:

Main Card (SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KO) vs Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Canelo’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)

Jesus Ramos Jr (20-0, 16 KO) vs Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator

Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) vs Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title

Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO) vs Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 5:30 pm ET)