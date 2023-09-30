 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo vs Charlo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo is LIVE tonight, and we’ll have all the updates for the full PPV show!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Canelo Alvarez returns against Jermell Charlo in a Showtime pay-per-view main event tonight from Las Vegas, with Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight championship on the line!

Canelo vs Charlo headlines a four-fight pay-per-view card, and we’ll be here with ALL the live updates you could possibly want this evening starting at 8 pm ET!

All of those updates, including round-by-round for all four PPV card fights from Wil Esco, highlights, results, and more will come in this stream:

Main Card (SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KO) vs Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Canelo’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
  • Jesus Ramos Jr (20-0, 16 KO) vs Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator
  • Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) vs Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title
  • Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO) vs Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 5:30 pm ET)

  • Frank Sanchez (22-0, 15 KO) vs Scott Alexander (17-5-2, 9 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Oleksandr Gvozdyk (19-1, 15 KO) vs Isaac Rodrigues (28-4, 22 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Terrell Gausha (23-3-1, 12 KO) vs KeAndrae Leatherwood (23-8-1, 13 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

