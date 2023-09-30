Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall headlines November 4th ESPN+ show in Lake Tahoe

Quick schedule update: news broke last week that Robeisy Ramirez would likely defend his WBO featherweight title atop a November 4th ESPN+ show in Lake Tahoe. That’s no longer the case, as Top Rank announced yesterday that Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall will serve as the main event.

Salvador Rodriguez and Keith Idec both report that Ramirez’s fight with Rafael Espinoza will instead land on December 9th, with Top Rank forgoing its tradition of holding a Madison Square Garden show on Heisman weekend. Seems like a weird choice to me; Luis Alberto Lopez wants the unification and can probably by ready by January/February. The longer the wait, the bigger the chance the IBF puts their foot down and makes Lopez fight Reiya Abe.

Ajagba (18-1, 13 KO) becomes one of few noteworthy heavyweights to fight three times in 2023. He gritted out an uneventful decision over Stephen Shaw in January, then played the role of Riddick Bowe to Zhan Kossobutskiy’s Andrew Golota last month. He now faces a former amateur rival in Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KO), who sports a loss to Justis Huni but went on to stop Shaw in six.

Seems like a nice, competitive matchup of similarly skilled heavyweights. Not blockbuster material, though I suppose it doesn’t have to be when the evening’s other show is a Don King PPV starring Adrien Broner.

The previously revealed co-feature between Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KO) and Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KO) remains intact. The pair were supposed to fight in August before Muratalla withdrew due to injury.

In addition to the Top Rank debut of Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KO) and the latest from undercard regulars like Antonio Mireles (8-0, 7 KO), Omar Rosario (11-0, 3 KO), and Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KO), the prelims feature a genuinely interesting battle between undefeated super featherweights Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KO) and William Foster III (16-0, 10 KO).