Mario Barrios routs Yordenis Ugas to win interim WBC title: Full fight highlights and results

Mario Barrios routed Yordenis Ugas over the distance on the Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard, winning the interim WBC welterweight title with a career-best win.

Official scores were 117-108, 118-107, and 118-107 for Barrios, who scored two knockdowns in the fight.

Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 116-109 and 117-108 for Barrios on two separate cards.

Barrios (28-2, 18 KO) is now a Terence Crawford move up from being fully recognized as the WBC welterweight titleholder, but that will have to wait, of course.

The 37-year-old Ugas (27-6, 12 KO) hadn’t fought since a physically brutal loss to Errol Spence Jr in Apr. 2022, after which he had to undergo surgery on a broken orbital bone. The eye did not hold up in this fight, and over the second half, it was pretty much all Barrios, as the 28-year-old keyed in — as he should, this is the fight game — on the increasingly closing eye.

By the final few rounds, there were a lot of calls out there for Ugas’ corner to stop the fight, or for the doctor to do so, and referee Thomas Taylor did have the doctor check repeatedly, but it was always allowed to go on.

Ugas was down in the second round on a jab he sort of walked onto, and dropped much harder in the 12th on a shot he just didn’t see coming. He also had a point deducted in the 12th round for repeatedly spitting out his mouthpiece.

“All the work we put in, all the months we spent getting ready, it paid off,” Barrios said. “(The second round knockdown) definitely set a tone, because early on he caught me with a nice liver shot that slowed me down a little bit. But after (the knockdown), that’s when I was able to start picking up the pace. I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy fight, but we had a great camp, and I was prepared.”

“I definitely want to take it further,” he added. “I want to contend for the main WBC title, but I know there’s steps to get there. I’m being patient, and we’ll see what’s next.”

There is a good chance this is the last we see of Ugas, who has had a tremendous career. An eye injury that clearly isn’t going to get better is just so hard to protect, defend, and fight with. If he does go now, he’s left no career on the table.

CompuBox saw Barrios landing 193 of 810 (24%) total punches, and 86 of 277 (31%) of his power shots. The jab contest between the two was all Barrios, and it was an effective weapon all night. Barrios landed 107 of 533 (20%) of his jabs, compared to just 36 of 268 (13%) from Ugas. Ugas landed 101 of 484 (21%) of his total punches, and 65 of 216 (30%) of his power shots.