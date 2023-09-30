Erickson Lubin wins controversial decision over Jesus Ramos Jr: Full fight highlights and results

Erickson Lubin won a controversial unanimous decision over Jesus Ramos Jr, wrapping up the Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard and handing Ramos his first loss as a professional.

Judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111 for Lubin. Bad Left Hook unofficially had the fight 114-114 and 116-112 Ramos on two separate cards.

The fight was, however you scored, not exactly a thriller (to put it nicely), and Ramos (20-1, 16 KO) and his team may be kicking themselves when they watch it back, as it may have been Ramos getting a bit lackadaisical in the middle and later rounds that cost him the fight.

Then again, maybe not, as two judges had it 8-4 and 9-3 in rounds for Lubin (26-2, 18 KO), indicating they didn’t even see the 22-year-old Ramos building any early lead, really.

It was not an impressive performance from either, really. Lubin played it safe throughout, generally fighting off the back foot, but to that point, Ramos never forced him to do much else, just as Lubin never forced Ramos to pick up the pace.

Lubin trainer Kevin Cunningham was animated in the corner throughout the fight, urging Lubin to throw more. He never really did — though he made a legitimately rally late, in part because Ramos was doing even less than before — but they got the win anyway.

For what it’s worth, the crowd loudly booed the decision and Lubin during his post-fight interview.

“I’m happy about it. It’s boxing, boxing 101, I was hitting and not getting hit. He’s a very strong kid, I tip my hat to him,” Lubin said. “Very talented young kid, but I was just tired of them calling me a gatekeeper. I’m one of the top dogs in this division and I deserve all the top fights. I don’t want no young’uns coming up no more, I want the belts.”

Lubin then greatly mischaracterized the interaction between himself and Cunningham during the fight, perhaps unaware that we see and hear what is happening in the corner during the broadcast.

“I felt like I did a little more, but that’s alright,” Ramos said. “Congratulations to Erickson Lubin, he was sharp. He had a good game plan. Congratulations to him. It’s back to the drawing board. We’ll come back.”

Asked if he went on cruise control too much, Ramos said, “Yeah, maybe. I felt I was trying to show different dimensions to my game, not just coming forward, but it is what it is. I’ll take this loss, come back, and learn from it.”

CompuBox saw Lubin landing 92 of 532 (17%) of his total punches, compared to 145 of 499 (29%) for Ramos. Lubin landed just 33 of 154 (21%) of his power punches, and 59 of 378 (16%) jabs. Ramos was tallied at 84 of 225 (37%) of his power shots, and 61 of 274 (22%) jabs.