Otto Wallin wins split decision over Murat Gassiev in heavyweight fight

Otto Wallin stayed roughly in the mix as a heavyweight contender, beating Murat Gassiev on split decision scores today in Antalya, Turkey.

Wallin took two cards of 115-113 each, while Gassiev received a very questionable 117-111 card in his favor.

The 32-year-old Wallin was certainly busier and seemed to land more, and had the one moment of the fight where anyone seemed hurt go in his favor, but it was also easy to wonder during the bout if his pat-a-cake style would work for the judges.

Wallin spent most of the fight on the back foot, with Gassiev (30-2, 23 KO) the aggressor, but also not landing very much at all, or even throwing much for long periods.

The general belief out there — and one I agree with — was that it was a frustrating fight on both sides of the ring, because it was really easy to feel like either man could have been doing more.

Wallin also seemed to have a little trouble late with his gas tank, which we’ve seen in past fights against Tyson Fury and Dominic Breazeale, but he was able to hold on and get a deserved victory in this one, as he did against Breazeale.