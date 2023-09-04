‘He’s been doing everything to stay away from me’: Demetrius Andrade says Canelo Alvarez has avoided him since 154

As Demetrius Andrade continues to train for an expected fight against David Benavidez, he talks to Fight Hub TV about his thoughts on the matchup and Canelo respecting his ability even if publicly critical of it. Check out some of what Andrade had to say below.

Andrade on what he thinks he can do to give Benavidez problems

“I’ve been boxing for a very long time, man. I done see all types of styles. I seen his style. Yes, his thing is him being strong, him being bigger — like, okay. We’re all strong, we’re all big. Yeah, he can fight, he’s skillful. I have nothing bad to say about any fighter at this level but I know what holes I can get in there and create and there’s holes already there for the taking. It’s just that I have the ability to do that. And so come fight night that’s what I’m gonna do, is expose and show the holes.”

On believing Canelo’s been avoiding him for years

“Canelo, man, fuck you [laughs]. Fuck you. But, yeah, Canelo knows I can fight, man. Canelo knows what’s up. Canelo knows that he’s been doing everything to stay away from me from 154 lbs to 164 lbs, and now we’re here at the ‘68 lbs. At the end of the day I’m gonna fight the biggest challenges...(Benavidez) is my obstacle, that’s what it’s supposed to be — cool. Canelo knows I have the ability and the will and the drive and the athleticness to be able to beat somebody like Canelo and beat somebody like David Benavidez.

“I know what I have and I know what I bring to the table. And I know nobody really sees somebody like me, has my fighting style, versus somebody like David, Canelo, Charlo. They’re sort of the textbook style.”

On how he views a Canelo vs Charlo matchup

“At the end of the day I think the overall weight and the power that Canelo’s gonna bring to that fight — and also Charlo had a hard time with the Castano kid, and the Castano kid is gonna be coming straight forward just like Canelo is gonna come straight forward but with a little bit more movement. And I don’t think Charlo has that like athletic ability to really bob and weave...I think Canelo’s gonna overall beat him but at the end of the day may the best man win.”