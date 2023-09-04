Trainer Brian McIntyre arrested at Manchester Airport for gun possession

It’s been an eventful weekend for 53-year-old trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, who not long after steering Chris Eubank Jr to a stoppage win over Liam Smith has just now been arrested in England as he tried to make his way back Stateside.

Sky Sports reports that McIntyre was found with a loaded gun in his luggage which was detected by UK Border Force. A scan of his luggage revealed a firearm and magazine with ammunition within. McIntyre was immediately arrested with the items being seized. McIntyre has been formally charged with possession of a firearm as well as possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Additionally, McIntyre was remanded into custody by a local magistrate during an appearance today, with his next court appearance to take place on Oct. 9.

BoMac, best known as the lead trainer of Terence Crawford, has had an increasingly bigger workload and profile given their success together, but the tactician seems to have made a serious error in judgement if this turns out to be as it appears.