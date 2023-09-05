 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I think it will be worse for Errol Spence’: Joel Diaz says Terence Crawford will dominate again in rematch

Joel Diaz thinks Errol Spence could benefit from rebuilding his confidence rather than head right back into a buzz saw.

By Wil Esco
Joel Diaz says Terence Crawford just has Errol Spence’s number.

Trainer Joel Diaz takes some time to talk to Fight Hub TV about the impending rematch between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, saying while it might be a move for Spence make a lot more money, it’s not a fight that he’s going to fare any better in.

“No. Spence will not do any better,” Diaz said of a rematch at 154. “I think it will be worse for Errol Spence because now that Terence Crawford already got his number — and then his mentality after this beating is different. I mean, he’s a warrior, Errol Spence is a warrior, says ‘okay I’ll fight him again’ but honestly, realistically, it will be no difference. It will be the same outcome and I think on the next one it’ll be more benefitable for Crawford in a better fashion.”

“I mean, the fact that Errol Spence is moving to ‘54 is like — Crawford is moving to ‘54 too. He’s a big boy as well. And that night I saw a Crawford bigger than Errol Spence. He looked bigger that night. So there is no difference.

“I can tell you this, if this is a business fight it’s good for Errol Spence. But other than that it doesn’t benefit him right now, especially right after this last one. I mean he should take another one, build his confidence a little bit, take an easier fight, get his confidence back, and then go after Crawford. But not right away.”

