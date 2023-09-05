Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin come to terms for vacant title fight

Promotional differences weren’t enough to stop the WBC’s ordered clash between Top Rank’s Shakur Stevenson and TGB Promotions’ Frank Martin. Keith Idec reports that the two sides came to terms today just hours ahead of a scheduled purse bid, with Mike Coppinger adding that the ESPN main event could land on November 16th in Vegas or December 9th in NYC.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KO) and Martin (18-0, 12 KO) will duke it out for the WBC lightweight title while Devin Haney, recently declared champion in recess, moves up to challenge Regis Prograis for “Rougarou’s” super lightweight belt. The pair sit at no. 2 and no. 4, respectively, in the rankings; no. 1 Vasiliy Lomachenko is apparently done for the year and no. 3 Isaac Cruz is reportedly pursuing a rematch with Gervonta Davis.

This is a terrific clash of skilled technicians. Though Martin had a surprising amount of trouble with the previously unknown Artem Harutyunyan, he was as hot as anyone at 135 after torching Jackson Marinez and Michel Rivera. He’s several steps above Shuichiro Yoshino, who had the bravery to welcome Stevenson to 135 but not the skills to test him.

Good stuff, and props to the brass for making it happen.