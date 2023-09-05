Jonathan Gonzalez vs Leyman Benavides set for October 27th on ESPN+

After a lengthy absence, prompted by a bout of pneumonia that scuttled an April 8th three-belt unification against Kenshiro Teraji, WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez is set to return on October 27th in an away game against Nicaragua’s Leyman Benavides.

The fight airs on ESPN+ for those seeking Friday night action.

Benavides (20-6-1, 3 KO) has a 2018 decision over Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KO) countryman Wilfredo Mendez on his record, but not a whole lot else in his current seven-fight winning streak. He poses no threat to Gonzalez on paper; this is a get-well fight for the Puerto Rican veteran that keeps him busy while Teraji deals with mandatory challenger Hekkie Budler in a couple weeks.

I’ll be very surprised if the two teams don’t revisit the unification fight afterwards.

“We are excited to be back in the ring as I feel 100% health and ready to defend my belt,” added Gonzalez. “I’m out to prove that I am best jr flyweight in the world and on October 27 you can expect to see the best version of Bomba”

Benavides, a former WBA gold champion, said “This is a dream come true for me, fighting in my hometown for a world title. October 27 we will make history in Nicaragua.”