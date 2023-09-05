Joe Cusumano fails drug test after Adam Kownacki knockout

The biggest win of Joe Cusumano’s career may not be on his record for long. Matchroom Boxing announced today that Cusumano “returned an adverse analytical finding” following his June 24th finish of Adam Kownacki.

ℹ️ Official statement on Joe Cusumano pic.twitter.com/fRea2mMbtG — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 5, 2023

No word as to what substance they found in Cusumano’s (22-4, 20 KO) system.

The 35-year-old, previously known for getting crushed in a round by Daniel Dubois, out-warred the fading Kownacki for a eighth-round TKO on DAZN’s Edgar Berlanga vs Jason Quigley show. That could have bought him another handful of main card appearances against whatever heavyweights Matchroom or Golden Boy were trying to build up, but those paydays look a fair bit more hypothetical now.

More unfortunately, I can easily see this galvanizing Kownacki to further postpone his long-overdue retirement. Thanks, Joe.