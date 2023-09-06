‘That’s definitely the one I want next’: Mikaela Mayer ready for fight with Natasha Jonas

Fresh off of her win over Silvia Bortot last weekend Mikaela Mayer says she’s ready to take the next step, which includes a move up to welterweight as she targets a fight against Natasha Jonas.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mayer says she’s been physically readying herself for a move up in weight and that she feels the time is right to challenge Jonas.

“I’m ready for that fight [against Natasha Jonas],” said Mayer. “I have been preparing my body to go up. It’s a big jump, going from 130 pounds to 147 pounds. It takes time to undo what I did to keep my body down at that weight for so many years. “But I’ve already been working on it. I’m prepared to go to 147 pounds, and I’m prepared to take on Natasha Jonas right away.”

Mayer would continue by saying she draws confidence in her ability to beat Jonas because she’s very familiar with her, having seen her fight a number of times as well as the two coming up in the amateurs together.

For now Mayer looks to get a fight with Jonas signed and sealed, and will then dive into the specifics of the strengths and weaknesses of her opponent in order to devise her specific game plan.