Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos set for October 27th, 12x3 rounds

In a surprising turn of events, Jake Paul has done something genuinely cool. Most Valuable Promotions announced today that Amanda Serrano will face WBO mandatory challenger Danila Ramos in an October 27th bout scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds.

Serrano’s (45-2-1, 30 KO) WBA, WBO, and IBF featherweight titles will be on the line. WBC head honcho Mauricio Sulaiman has long opposed letting women fight under the same rules as men, spouting bogus claims about the shorter rounds making things “more exciting” and repeatedly and brazenly lying about a 2016 study to claim longer rounds are unsafe.

This is despite other combat sports like MMA having identical rules for men and women with zero ill effects.

Brazil’ Ramos (12-2, 1 KO) is coming off a solid win over Brenda Karen Carbajal and her two defeats are to former interim titlists Katharina Thanderz and Elhem Mekhaled. It’s as good a résumé as you’re likely to find for new Serrano challengers; outside of, say, an overly ambitious Skye Nicholson, there’s not a whole lot left for Serrano at 126.

Still, I’m glad this fight is happening. May it be the first of many.

“Danila Ramos may be my WBO mandatory challenger, but when we step in the ring, she will understand exactly why I am the undisputed featherweight champion,” said Amanda Serrano.

“But this fight is about more than some belts. We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing. Together, on Friday, October 27, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women’s boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts.”

Ramos, the veteran fighter out of Buenos Aires by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was ordered by the WBO on August 28 as mandatory challenger for Serrano’s featherweight world title. On August 18, Ramos won the WBO Interim world featherweight championship via a split decision over Brenda Karen Carbajal in Buenos Aires, who had held the belt since May 13th, 2022. She shares the same sentiment and desire as Serrano when it comes to showing the world that the rules of elite boxing should be the same for men and women.

“Fighting Amanda Serrano for 12 three-minute rounds for a unified championship is set to break the barriers that we women have been looking to do for many years,” said Danila Ramos.

“We will go down in history and in the books, it will be a fight of two women warriors! I am preparing like never before for this fight and will proudly represent Brazil as we battle in Orlando, Florida and I look to bring all the belts home.”