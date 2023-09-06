 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trainer Mike Stafford passes away at age 67

Outside of his work with the U.S. national program, Mike Stafford was best known for working with Adrien Broner, Rau’shee Warren, Robert Easter Jr. and more.

By Wil Esco
Mike Stafford was a longtime fixture in both amateur and professional boxing.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In some unfortunate news, we’ve lost another longtime fixture in the boxing world as trainer Mike Stafford is said to have now passed away at the age of 67. Stafford had been a boxing coach since the 90s and was well known on the amateur circuit for his work with Team USA, having twice won U.S. National Coach of the Year.

In the professional ranks Stafford was perhaps best known as a lead trainer for Adrien Broner, but also worked with other fighters such as Rau’shee Warren and Robert Easter Jr. But even as Stafford’s profile grew, he stayed true to his roots as he continue to mentor young amateur fighters.

There’s been no mention as to the cause of death for Stafford, but we join the rest of the boxing community in sending our condolences to his family, friends and associates as this will surely be a loss felt by many.

