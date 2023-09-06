Trainer Mike Stafford passes away at age 67

In some unfortunate news, we’ve lost another longtime fixture in the boxing world as trainer Mike Stafford is said to have now passed away at the age of 67. Stafford had been a boxing coach since the 90s and was well known on the amateur circuit for his work with Team USA, having twice won U.S. National Coach of the Year.

In the professional ranks Stafford was perhaps best known as a lead trainer for Adrien Broner, but also worked with other fighters such as Rau’shee Warren and Robert Easter Jr. But even as Stafford’s profile grew, he stayed true to his roots as he continue to mentor young amateur fighters.

There’s been no mention as to the cause of death for Stafford, but we join the rest of the boxing community in sending our condolences to his family, friends and associates as this will surely be a loss felt by many.