Curiel vs Pennington: Live stream, round by round updates, how to watch, start time

Raul Curiel returns in tonight’s Golden Boy Fight Night main event

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Golden Boy Fight Night is back this evening, with Raul “El Cugar” Curiel taking on Courtney Pennington in a 10-round welterweight main event, and “Gucci” Manny Flores looking to bounce back from defeat in the chief support.

The fights start live at 9 pm ET. You can watch live on DAZN, or if you prefer (or don’t have DAZN), it’s also available full and free and live on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel.

John Hansen will be here with updates and whatnot in the comments section.

Main Card (DAZN and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KO) vs Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Manny Flores (15-1, 11 KO) vs Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KO) vs Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KO) vs Alexander Gutierrez (0-2), lightweights, 4 rounds
  • Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KO) vs Marvin Solano (24-10, 8 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds

