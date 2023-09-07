O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez set for October 28th on DAZN

After watching Emanuel Navarrete make his claim for super featherweight supremacy last month, WBC champ O’Shaquie Foster gets his chance to prove himself when he meets mandatory challenger Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez atop an October 28th DAZN show in Cancun.

Foster (20-2, 11 KO) spent three fights as “silver” champ before finally getting his shot at gold when Shakur Stevenson lost his titles on the scales. Foster cruised past previously featherweight champ Rey Vargas in February, and after reportedly pricing himself out of a unification bout with IBF champ Joe Cordina, his mandatory challenger is up next.

Hernandez (34-1, 31 KO) is something of a feel-good story, a former prospect derailed by Roger Gutierrez in 2019 who nonetheless clawed his way back into contention despite an uncooperative promoter. This is a big step up in class for him, but he’s also still just 25, so worst comes to worst he gets a learning experience.

“It’s that time again!” said Foster. “King Shock is back in action. I’m excited for the opportunity to be back in the ring and defend my title.

“We’re once again going into uncharted territory, so I’m eager to prove once again that I’m the best in the world and that I’m here to stay! Come October 28, I will dominate!”

“I’ve dreamed about this moment my whole life,” said Hernandez. “O’Shaquie is the best 130lbs champion. I beat him, and I show the world that I’m the best in the division.”

The card also sees Aussie heavyweight hopeful Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KO) face former cruiserweight contender Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KO). “The Beast” has fought just three times since Yuniel Dorticos blew him away in 2019 and makes his second straight appearance above 200 pounds.