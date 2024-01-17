Feliciano vs Williams: Free live stream, round by round, start time, running order

Results:

Mykquan Williams TKO-6 Luis Feliciano (1:43)

Freudis Rojas UD-10 Cristian Baez (98-92, 99-91, 99-91)

Jaycob Gomez TKO-5 Ezequiel Borrero (1:40)

ProBox TV is back tonight for the first time in 2024! Luis Feliciano and Mykquan Williams meet in the main event, set for 10 rounds in the junior welterweight division.

The show starts at 8 pm ET, so join us then for full live coverage in the comments section below!

Feliciano (17-0, 8 KO) is a 30 years old who was a staple on Golden Boy weekday shows for a few years, fighting seven times on their cards out of Indio, California. His last effort was an 8 round decision win last April in Milwaukee, in support of the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis show.

Williams (19-0-2, 8 KO) is 25 years old, born and currently residing in Connecticut. His last fight was a draw against Paulo Galdino last June on ShoBox. His other draw came against Tre’Sean Wiggins back in 2019 on a Lou DiBella show.

Also on the show: Freudis Rojas (12-0, 11 KO) faces Cristian Baez (19-3, 17 KO) at welterweight. It’s Baez’s first fight since his shocking KO loss on ProBox TV last August, and the ProBox debut of Rojas, who you may remember from a ShoBox event last September, or the undercard of Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan last July.

Opening the show in an 8 round junior lightweight matchup are Jaycob Gomez (8-0-1, 5 KO) and Ezequiel Borrero (6-0, 2 KO). Gomez has four previous wins on ProBox shows, and Borrero’s only previous US fight was a November 2022 victory on a ProBox event. Both men are scheduled to fight 8 rounds for the first time as professionals.

You can watch the live stream for FREE! with this video:

Main Card