Ra’eese Aleem looking to fight his way to Naoya Inoue, wants Sam Goodman rematch

Ra’eese Aleem hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Sam Goodman last June in Australia, but the 33-year-old junior featherweight contender is hoping for a rematch in 2024.

“I’m hearing Goodman wants to come to the States to secure a fight with a top name, and I’m ready for a rematch,” said Aleem. “I fought him on his home turf, now he should honor a rematch against me on my home turf. I lost a split decision and it’s only fair I get a rematch.”

While it frankly doesn’t make much normal sense for Aleem (20-1, 12 KO) to get “home turf” for a rematch against the guy who beat him, boxing is not exactly a sport that makes much normal sense regularly.

And if Goodman (17-0, 7 KO) is looking to raise his profile in the U.S., Aleem really might be the best target. They had a good fight, both looked like legit contenders, and it could be pretty easy to put together.

But Aleem also named former titlists Stephen Fulton Jr, TJ Doheny, and Murodjon Akhmadaliev as potential foes, because he wants to fight a path to Naoya Inoue, the undisputed champion of the division.

“I have learned from every fight, and I am ready to face any challenge that comes my way,” he said. “A rematch with Goodman is my priority, but I am more than willing to take on Fulton, Doheny, Akhmadaliev, or anyone else who stands in my path. Ultimately, my goal is to become the [122 lb] champion, and Inoue is the man to beat.”