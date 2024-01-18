‘They just want to make it to the top’: Teofimo Lopez talks confrontation with Arnold Barboza, friendship with Rolando Romero

Teofimo Lopez spent some time talking with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV about his recent run in with Arnold Barboza who confronted him with his team and tried to instigate a showdown. Lopez, however, says he’s more mature about how he handles his business and wouldn’t take the bait before he talks about his relationship status with friend Rolando Romero. Check out some excerpts below.

On his recent confrontation with Arnold Barboza

“I believe with the Arnold Barboza situation, the guy just finished a fight, he just won. Me as a fighter, I know when I just won I’m going to go with my team, my family, and we’re going to celebrate this victory, right? Isn’t that like what all traditional boxers do?

“So for him to come onto us, that’s how I know we’re winning everybody. Focus on your victory, celebrate and then maybe they’ll be another time where we can do something like that. But not a lot of guys like him are patient, they just want to make it to the top.

“We fought to get to our position. So all I’m saying to you, Arnold Barboza, is that you do the same. If you cannot do the same then you was never meant to be with me.

“I walked away because I had more to lose than gain from hitting him right there and then, because that you don’t do, that pissed me off [being called a pussy]. That really did.”

On his friendship status with Rolly Romero

“I wish him nothing but the best but we are not friends. There’s no friends in boxing. I got nothing but love for him, that’s all I can say. I’m so happy for him that he strikes this deal with Ryan Garcia, it changes his whole life and his family.

“Rolly, I wish you nothing but the best, my man. I know we’ve gone our distance and our differences, as it should be, however I’ve got nothing but love from you but I know you’re on that side and I gotta keep mine.”