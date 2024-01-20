Jonas vs Mayer: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Results

Zak Chelli UD-12 Jack Cullen (115-114, 116-113, 116-112)

Karriss Artingstall PTS-8 Lila dos Santos Furtado (77-75)

Ste Clarke TKO-3 Vasif Mamedov (1:53)

Aaron McKenna TKO-6 Mickey Ellison (2:21)

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer headline today in Liverpool, squaring off for Jonas’ IBF welterweight title in a Boxxer main event from M&S Bank Arena.

The show will start live on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2 pm ET, and 7 pm GMT on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, highlights, and more in the stream below. Join us this afternoon!

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)