Jonas vs Mayer: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer fight today in Liverpool!

By Scott Christ Updated
Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer
Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer fight today in Liverpool
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
Results

  • Zak Chelli UD-12 Jack Cullen (115-114, 116-113, 116-112)
  • Karriss Artingstall PTS-8 Lila dos Santos Furtado (77-75)
  • Ste Clarke TKO-3 Vasif Mamedov (1:53)
  • Aaron McKenna TKO-6 Mickey Ellison (2:21)

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer headline today in Liverpool, squaring off for Jonas’ IBF welterweight title in a Boxxer main event from M&S Bank Arena.

The show will start live on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2 pm ET, and 7 pm GMT on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, highlights, and more in the stream below. Join us this afternoon!

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KO) vs Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for Jonas’ IBF title
  • Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KO) vs Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KO), rematch, super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Cullen’s British and Commonwealth titles
  • Karriss Artingstall (5-0, 1 KO) vs Lila dos Santos Furtado (9-1, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Ste Clarke (debut) vs Vasif Mamedov (3-46-5, 0 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds
  • Aaron McKenna (17-0, 8 KO) vs Mickey Ellison (14-6, 5 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

