Jonas vs Mayer: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Results
- Zak Chelli UD-12 Jack Cullen (115-114, 116-113, 116-112)
- Karriss Artingstall PTS-8 Lila dos Santos Furtado (77-75)
- Ste Clarke TKO-3 Vasif Mamedov (1:53)
- Aaron McKenna TKO-6 Mickey Ellison (2:21)
Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer headline today in Liverpool, squaring off for Jonas’ IBF welterweight title in a Boxxer main event from M&S Bank Arena.
The show will start live on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2 pm ET, and 7 pm GMT on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
We’ll be here with live updates, results, highlights, and more in the stream below. Join us this afternoon!
Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)
- Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KO) vs Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for Jonas’ IBF title
- Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KO) vs Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KO), rematch, super middleweights, 12 rounds, for Cullen’s British and Commonwealth titles
- Karriss Artingstall (5-0, 1 KO) vs Lila dos Santos Furtado (9-1, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Ste Clarke (debut) vs Vasif Mamedov (3-46-5, 0 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds
- Aaron McKenna (17-0, 8 KO) vs Mickey Ellison (14-6, 5 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
