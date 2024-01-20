Elle Brooke knocks out AJ Bunker, more: MFxDAZN X Series 012 highlights and results

The latest Misfits Boxing MF x DAZN card is in the book, and the “X Series 012” show featured a lot of big shots and knockouts and influencer (and “influencer”) boxing action from the United Kingdom.
The most notable result — and the show’s real advertised main event — saw Elle Brooke knock out AJ Bunker to win Misfits’ middleweight women’s championship.
That and more highlights below.
Elle Brooke knocked out AJ Bunker to take Bunker’s Misfits middleweight title:
These two are GOING FOR IT #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/KTCYqipkc1— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Should that have been a knockdown for @holdthatelle? #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/V63EAlOXfz— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
A monster right hand from @holdthatelle stops AJ Bunker and crowns her the new champ #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/1FyVJxDOrG
Predictable “mystery opponent” Luis Pineda and Ed Matthews did a thing where Matthews pretended he got knocked out of the ring oh jeez I’m editoralizing:
Ed Matthews gets punched OUT of the ring by Luis Pineda! #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/mNkMfZtXpt— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Ashley Raksu and OJ Rose went to a draw:
Swinging until the end— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Who has won this one? #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/sFtZInQBzM
Tristan Hamm knocked out “Not Logan Paul”:
DONE IN ONE for @RealTristanHamm #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/MkKq6bqEnQ— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Fox the G knocked out Small Spartan Jay:
WHAT A WIN FOR @FoxTownley #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/htITF1ASYc— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Chase DeMoor actually won a fight, beating Minikon:
THE GOAT @ChaseDeMoor JUST A FIGHT‼️ @MisfitsBoxing | #XSeries012 pic.twitter.com/pLspujjOKM— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
DTG stopped Myles Raksu after two rounds, and scored this knockdown:
A HUGE knockdown at the end of the first from @dtgyeahyeah— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Join us now https://t.co/AxvzlUsC05 #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/CquhroZ40n
Joey Knight drops Most Wanted:
BIG knockdown for Joey Knight— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024
Join us now https://t.co/AxvzlUsC05 #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/Vjh7uOH2y5
Loading comments...