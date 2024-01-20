 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elle Brooke knocks out AJ Bunker, more: MFxDAZN X Series 012 highlights and results

Elle Brooke knocked out AJ Bunker at X Series 012, plus more from Leeds.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Elle Brooke
Elle Brooke knocked out AJ Bunker at X Series 012
Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

The latest Misfits Boxing MF x DAZN card is in the book, and the “X Series 012” show featured a lot of big shots and knockouts and influencer (and “influencer”) boxing action from the United Kingdom.

The most notable result — and the show’s real advertised main event — saw Elle Brooke knock out AJ Bunker to win Misfits’ middleweight women’s championship.

That and more highlights below.

Elle Brooke knocked out AJ Bunker to take Bunker’s Misfits middleweight title:

Predictable “mystery opponent” Luis Pineda and Ed Matthews did a thing where Matthews pretended he got knocked out of the ring oh jeez I’m editoralizing:

Ashley Raksu and OJ Rose went to a draw:

Tristan Hamm knocked out “Not Logan Paul”:

Fox the G knocked out Small Spartan Jay:

Chase DeMoor actually won a fight, beating Minikon:

DTG stopped Myles Raksu after two rounds, and scored this knockdown:

Joey Knight drops Most Wanted:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook