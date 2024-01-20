Elle Brooke knocks out AJ Bunker, more: MFxDAZN X Series 012 highlights and results

The latest Misfits Boxing MF x DAZN card is in the book, and the “X Series 012” show featured a lot of big shots and knockouts and influencer (and “influencer”) boxing action from the United Kingdom.

The most notable result — and the show’s real advertised main event — saw Elle Brooke knock out AJ Bunker to win Misfits’ middleweight women’s championship.

That and more highlights below.

Elle Brooke knocked out AJ Bunker to take Bunker’s Misfits middleweight title:





A monster right hand from @holdthatelle stops AJ Bunker and crowns her the new champ #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/1FyVJxDOrG — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024

Predictable “mystery opponent” Luis Pineda and Ed Matthews did a thing where Matthews pretended he got knocked out of the ring oh jeez I’m editoralizing:

Ed Matthews gets punched OUT of the ring by Luis Pineda! #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/mNkMfZtXpt — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024

Ashley Raksu and OJ Rose went to a draw:

Swinging until the end



Who has won this one? #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/sFtZInQBzM — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024

Tristan Hamm knocked out “Not Logan Paul”:

Fox the G knocked out Small Spartan Jay:

Chase DeMoor actually won a fight, beating Minikon:

DTG stopped Myles Raksu after two rounds, and scored this knockdown:

A HUGE knockdown at the end of the first from @dtgyeahyeah



Join us now https://t.co/AxvzlUsC05 #XSeries012 | @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/CquhroZ40n — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) January 20, 2024

Joey Knight drops Most Wanted: