‘F— Ryan Garcia’: Rolando Romero says he’ll fight Isaac Cruz, rips DAZN and Oscar De La Hoya

Rolando Romero took aim at Ryan Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya, and DAZN while saying that his next fight will come against Isaac Cruz, alleging that the Golden Boy side “wasted his time” with insincere negotiations.

“F— Princess Ryan Garcia, f— Oscar De La Fishnets, and f— DAZN, the s—tiest streaming network out there, for wasting my time and more important wasting the entire boxing world’s time,” Romero said on social media.

“It’s disgusting to see how you guys do business, then trying to go behind my back offering [Isaac Cruz] an offer, then claiming I [priced myself out]. Y’all f—ed up.

“Now it’s Rolly vs Pitbull on Amazon Prime, the largest network in boxing history. This fight is an explosion.”

Romero (15-1, 13 KO) would be defending his WBA 140 lb title against, which he controversially won last May against Ismael Barroso — if this is indeed the fight we’re getting, which is not official or anything.

Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KO) is a lightweight contender best known for a 2021 loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis, where he did do better against Davis than basically anyone else has, and he’s won three straight “treading water”-type fights where he’s seemed focused on getting a rematch with “Tank.”

That doesn’t seem to interest Davis, though, and never has, so a fight at 140 with Romero probably is the biggest payday and fight that Cruz will find.

Garcia did respond on social media, saying, “At the end of the day, [both of you can] do what you want. I don’t need any of you. At all. None of you want to fight and make the biggest purse of your life. Not my problem. Go ahead and fight between yourselves.”

The entire saga of Garcia trying to find a next opponent has been a mess, with Romero and Devin Haney both appearing to be out now — though you might up the Haney chance given the general issues getting anyone else.

Again, this is not official yet. Premier Boxing Champions scored a new broadcast deal with Prime after the end of boxing on Showtime. No cards have been officially announced for the deal, which is expected to truly begin in March.