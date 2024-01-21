How to watch Munguia-Ryder, Teraji-Canizales, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for January 23-28, 2024

Highlights!

It’s our first real multiple coverage week of the year!

We kick off Tuesday from Osaka with Kenshiro Teraji defending his pair of 108 lb titles against Carlos Canizales in what should be a fantastic fight between two of the best in the division!

defending his pair of 108 lb titles against in what should be a fantastic fight between two of the best in the division! DAZN has two cards on Saturday! In the evening, Jaime Munguia faces John Ryder in what shapes up to be a good action battle, and in the afternoon, Lewis Crocker takes on Jose Felix!

Tuesday, January 23

ESPN+, 4:00 am ET, Kenshiro Teraji vs Carlos Canizales. I know a late January Tuesday at 4 am ET isn’t exactly an ideal time for much of anyone who isn’t in Japan or Australia or whatever, but I would strongly urge you to tune in for this one. Kenshiro vs Canizales is a terrific main event, and there’s also a flyweight title fight between Artem Dalakian and Seigo Yuri Aku. Tenshin Nasukawa also returns! We’ll be here! BLH will have live updates.

Thursday, January 25

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Crocker vs Felix press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Ryder press conference.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Facundo Godoy. The usual Bazinyan stay-busy fight; his whole career is a stay-busy fight at this point, as he sits on some Good Rankings with sanctioning bodies and carries around the NABA and NABF super middleweight titles, making defenses in fights that get two or three “stars” on BoxRec.com, never a sincere risk but opponents just credible enough that it’s not embarrassing. This show also has Albert Ramirez vs Artur Ziyatdinov and a Steve Claggett fight.

Friday, January 26

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Crocker vs Felix weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Munguia vs Ryder weigh-in.

Saturday, January 27

DAZN and Social Media, 11:30 am ET, Crocker vs Felix prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Lewis Crocker vs Jose Felix. With a week where I love the Teraji vs Canizales matchup and really like the Munguia vs Ryder fight, too, I also don’t want to sleep on the potential this fight has to be fun. Crocker is unbeaten and will be home in Belfast. You may remember Felix from cracking Gary Cully in three on the first Taylor vs Cameron show last May. He is not Felix Jose, the outfielder from the 90s who played for Oakland, St. Louis, and the Royals, then later the Yankees and Diamondbacks between stops in Mexico and Korea. The card also features Cheavon Clarke vs Tommy McCarthy, which is a nice step for Clarke, plus Paddy Donovan and Sean McComb, and others! AND MORE! BLH will have live updates.

TrillerTV+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC Prospects 2: Albquerque.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder. Golden Boy at least don’t let Munguia sit forever, give them that. Ryder isn’t exactly the Most Desired Opponent for Munguia for fans, probably, but it should be a good fight and realistically, it’s probably the best GB could get at the moment for their guy. And Ryder comes to fight, as does Jaime. The undercard features Oscar Collazo and Gabriela Fundora making world title defenses, plus more. MORE! BLH will have live updates.

Sunday, January 28

TrillerTV+, 3:00 pm ET, Brandon Glanton vs Emil Markic. Sunday afternoon boxing with a Triller subscription. Glanton’s headed over to Deauville, France, to face Markic for a minor WBO trinket, if you’re wondering if there’s anything on the line. There is — a WBO ranking, basically. Glanton stopped Carlos Fromenta in three last October in his most recent bout, after two close losses to David Light and Soslan Asbarov. Markic last fought on Dec. 29, stopping some random guy in three himself, following a loss in November to Tahir Kahrovic. Busy fella at 40!