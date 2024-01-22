‘We make more money than you made with Spence’: Teofimo Lopez continues to call out Terence Crawford

With Teofimo Lopez preparing for his next outing against Jamaine Ortiz, he talks to Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV about his calling out of Terence Crawford, why he says he fights handicapped boxers, and why he thinks a fight between them is even bigger than the Spence fight. Check out some of what Lopez had to say below.

Lopez on calling out Crawford

“Aye, Crawford, bro, I know you called me a fake ninja. It’s cool, bro. It’s cool, man. No problem. I brush that shit off like I do with everything else that they done with my career. But I’m gonna be honest with you man, I know that you a great fighter, I’m a great fighter. You like tough competition and so do I. Shoot, I may not be black but I got it in me.

“With that being said, it’s like whenever you done with that contract and if you stay at 147, then yeah man, I think we make more money than you made with Spence. Me and you, afterwards, we go out separate ways, bro.

“I’m just a fighter that likes to fight. I just love challenges and I know the best guy that will probably give me the best challenge is probably Crawford.”

On being one of the very few people calling out Crawford

“Because there’s no one that has confidence. Everybody’s just cocky and living off this facade, this illusion of whatever the heck it is...I’m not in that 3D world, I’m in like 8D. I’m in 8D world, I don’t even think the people even know what that is yet.”

On saying Crawford beat handicapped fighters

“I’m just saying facts, that’s not even disrespectful. That’s just facts. You fought Jose Benavidez who had a shot knee, and had a little bit difficult time with him in the beginning of the rounds trying to figure him out.

“When it came to Kell Brook...he fought a guy that had a broken eye socket...Errol Spence, his recent one, and now Errol Spence is coming back saying the reason why he couldn’t stop those jabs and hook — he should stop right there — but another guy that had a car accident and has never been the same since that accident.”