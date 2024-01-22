‘I want that name on my record’: Francis Ngannou targeting fight with Deontay Wilder after Anthony Joshua

As Francis Ngannou continues his boxing crossover with a boxing match with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on the horizon, he tells Sky Sports that he won’t be done with boxing after this fight, looking to add Deontay Wilder to his resume as well.

“I’m here for the boxing career and there I have a lot of challenges, a lot of names. For example, the top three guys that I’ve always had are Fury, Joshua and Wilder. Wilder better get it together because I’m not done, I want that name on my record.”

Wilder, 38, is most recently coming off an upset loss to a plenty capable Joseph Parker in December, and many question how much his heart is really in the fighting game at this point, and how much longer he may continue to compete.

Ngannou, of course, is coming off a loss himself as he made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury, ultimately falling short on the cards. Dropping Fury along the way, however, gave Ngannou the credibility to continue taking part in these high profile matches even if he doesn’t have the boxing background to support it.

As Ngannou admits himself, the landscape of boxing can quickly change, and that holds true for him as well because how he performs against Joshua could go a long way to determining what his next prospects are.