Teraji vs Canizales: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Kenshiro Teraji will defend his WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles today in Osaka, Japan, facing Carlos Canizales in what could be a tremendous fight.

The action will kick off at 4 am ET on ESPN+, with at least two other fights airing. Artem Dalakian will defend his WBA flyweight title against Seigo Yuri Akui, and Tenshin Nasukawa is back for his third pro fight, too.

We’ll be here with highlights and results and all that, coming in the stream below. Join us for some late January, early morning boxing!

Main Card (ESPN+, 4:00 am ET)