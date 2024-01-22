 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Teraji vs Canizales: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Kenshiro Teraji faces Carlos Canizales in Osaka!

Kenshiro Teraji vs Carlos Canizales
Kenshiro Teraji faces Carlos Canizales in Osaka
Kenshiro Teraji will defend his WBC and WBA junior flyweight titles today in Osaka, Japan, facing Carlos Canizales in what could be a tremendous fight.

The action will kick off at 4 am ET on ESPN+, with at least two other fights airing. Artem Dalakian will defend his WBA flyweight title against Seigo Yuri Akui, and Tenshin Nasukawa is back for his third pro fight, too.

We’ll be here with highlights and results and all that, coming in the stream below. Join us for some late January, early morning boxing!

Main Card (ESPN+, 4:00 am ET)

  • Kenshiro Teraji (22-1, 14 KO) vs Carlos Canizales (26-1-1, 19 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for Teraji’s WBC and WBA titles
  • Tenshin Nasukawa (2-0, 0 KO) vs Luis Robles (15-2-1, 5 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Artem Dalakian (22-0, 15 KO) vs Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1, 11 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Dalakian’s WBA title
  • Yuki Yonaha (13-5-1, 8 KO) vs Juiki Tatsuyoshi (14-0-1, 10 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds

