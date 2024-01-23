Munguia vs Ryder preview, Jonas vs Mayer controversy, Teofimo and Crawford, more: Boxing podcast for January 23, 2024

Tuesday day! Podcast day! What a day!
- First Half: Jaime Munguia takes on John Ryder this Saturday and it looks like a pretty good card from Golden Boy overall! PLUS: Stop trying to make everyone well-rounded, it’s boring! Matchroom has a show on Saturday with a possible sleeper main event!
- Intermission: Neighbors! What’s their problem, and why aren’t they all good at being them like we are?t
- Second Half: Did Mikaela Mayer deserve the win over Natasha Jonas? ALSO: Boxing Fashion Report! Zak Chelli catches us all slippin’ and Tim Bradley goes icy on commentary! Ryan Garcia keeps doing nothing while saying lots of things, and this time he’s run afoul of Rolly Rollie Romero! Bud Crawford vs Teofimo! And some upcoming fights made official!
As always, thank you for listening!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...