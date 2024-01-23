 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘It’s a giraffe against a bunny rabbit’: Lennox Lewis on Fury vs Usyk

Lennox Lewis has some unique thoughts on the Fury vs Usyk fight.

By Scott Christ
Lennox Lewis
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to crown, for a moment at least, the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era on February 17 in Saudi Arabia.

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, who has worked for many years now as a boxing analyst, had some thoughts on the fight.

They were unusual, as an attempt to compare the two to a fantasy animal fight went pretty sideways on the big fella.

“You’ve got a giraffe against a bunny rabbit, so anything can happen in that fight,” Lewis said.

“The bunny rabbit has won a lot of fights. He’s won a lot of fights with his style. And, you know, he’s an undisputed champion, as well, and he does anything possible to win. So he’s going into this fight looking to win. Sometimes bunny rabbits win.”

Anyway, who ya got right now, giraffe or bunny rabbit?

