‘It’s going to be a problem’: Roy Jones Jr says Ryan Garcia needs to develop his arsenal

Roy Jones Jr takes some time to chat with Fight Hype about his thoughts on Ryan Garcia at this point in time. While Jones admits that he does like Garcia, he believes Garcia is far too reliant on his big left hook and says Garcia will need to put in the work to develop another serious threat otherwise he’ll continue to struggle at the top level. Here’s some of what he had to say below.

Jones on what he thinks of Garcia and how well he contend at the championship level

“I like Ryan a lot. I think Ryan’s an awesome fighter but the problem with Ryan in my opinion is that Ryan has a left hook that’s a killer, but everybody knows that. So until he gets something else to be able to disguise the left hook or something else to make you worry about, he’s going to have a hard time with the upper echelon fighters.

“The guys who know not to get hit with a left hook like Tank did, it’s going to be a problem. Until he gets more put into his arsenal, it’s going to be a problem.”

On if Garcia is capable of really developing much more at this stage of his career

“How bad you want to win? If you want to win, you’ll do it. You know who changed up their arsenal better than anybody? Bernard Hopkins learned to change his arsenal, and he was older than just about all of ‘em.

“If you want to win bad enough, you’ll go change it...changing takes extra time, overtime.”