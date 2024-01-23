Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo signed, targeted for March

A solid UK domestic tussle is on the horizon, as Florian Marku and Chris Kongo have signed on for a grudge match “expected to take place in March.”

The pair’s longstanding animosity boiled over last August when Kongo (14-2, 7 KO) crashed an interview with Marku (13-0-1, 8 KO) ahead of “The Albanian King’s” 54-second wipeout of Dylan Moran on the Smith-Eubank 2 undercard. Marku had his eyes on bigger prizes, calling out Conor Benn and Kell Brook, but will have to settle for settling this score.

Though Kongo is nowhere near as lucrative an opponent as those two, he’s still Marku’s stiffest test to date, having barely fallen short against Ekow Essuman when they met in January of last year. Not the kind of fight that can carry a show by itself, but worth looking forward to.