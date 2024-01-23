‘I’ll handle this fake champ’: Teofimo Lopez backs Oscar De La Hoya after exchange with Rolando Romero

What would the world of boxing be without all the pettiness that comes along with it, right? 140 lb titleholder Rolando Romero recently made headlines by blasting Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya and his prized fighter Ryan Garcia (who are often at odds with one another).

Then Romero would soon take things a bit further by posting a DM exchanging between De La Hoya and himself, with De La Hoya apparently upset about Romero making fun of him after supposedly offering him big money for a fight.

That must’ve rubbed Teofimo Lopez the wrong way because despite being a one-time friend of Romero, their relationship appears to have gone a bit cold now that they’re competing in the same weight class.

So Lopez decides to respond to Romero in exactly the fashion Romero understands — a targeted hit on social media where he released footage of him sparring and putting hands on Romero several years back.

“Don’t worry (Oscar De La Hoya) if it comes it it I’ll handle this fake champ like I didn’t back in 2017,” Lopez would post as the caption.

Don’t worry @OscarDeLaHoya if it comes to it I’ll handle this fake champ like I did back in 2017! #HowDareYouDisrespectTheLegend #RevengeOnRolly pic.twitter.com/jzm5F90TgE — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) January 23, 2024

Considering Romero is the kind of individual who loves to stir the pot, this post from Lopez will likely only kick off hostilities between the fighters, which could make for some good banter that will hopefully culminate in a fight.