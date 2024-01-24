 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brian Norman Jr vs Janelson Bocachica leads Kholmatov vs Ford undercard

Duke Ragan, Rohan Polanco, Troy Isley, and more also see action

By Patrick Stumberg
Top Rank’s undefeated up-and-comers will be out in force before their March 2nd featherweight title doubleheader, which sees Otabek Kholmatov meet Raymond Ford for vacant WBA gold and Luis Alberto Lopez defend his IBF belt against Reiya Abe.

Atop the slate sits welterweight Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KO), last seen beating Quinton Randall in a clash of prospects last November. He takes a step back against Janelson Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KO), whose prospect hopes look DOA at just 25 following back-to-back losses to Roiman Villa and Alberto Palmetta.

Next come the Olympians. Duke Ragan (9-0, 1 KO) fights Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KO), who’s shared the ring with Robeisy Ramirez and, most recently, Ruben Villa. Rohan Polanco (11-0, 7 KO) meets Tarik Zaina (13-0-1, 8 KO), while Troy Isley (11-0, 4 KO) faces broken-down journeyman Marcos Hernandez (16-6-2, 3 KO).

Other noteworthy fighters include Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KO), Floyd Diaz (10-0, 3 KO), Bryce Mills (14-1, 5 KO), and our old pal Nico Ali Walsh (9-1, 5 KO)

