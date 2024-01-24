Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman will be PBC’s first Amazon Prime PPV

Tim Tszyu will face Keith Thurman in the first pay-per-view of Premier Boxing Champions’ new broadcast deal with Amazon’s Prime Video, Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com reports.

The fight will reportedly take place in Las Vegas on March 30, with Tszyu defending the WBO 154 lb title.

Tszyu, 29, went 3-0 in 2023, all of his fights happening in his native Australia. he stopped Tony Harrison in the ninth round in March, then followed with a 77-second wipeout of Carlos Ocampo in June and a decision win over Brian Mendoza in October.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KO) has really become the top fighter at 154 lbs in the absence of Jermell Charlo, who hasn’t fought in the division since mid-2022.

The 35-year-old Thurman (30-1, 22 KO) is a former welterweight titleholder who has just one fight in the last four-and-a-half years, and that one came in early 2022, so he’ll have been out of the ring over two years by the time this fight happens. To further showcase his inactivity, he’s had just three fights in the last seven years.

The last time we saw “One Time,” he beat Mario Barrios over 12 rounds in Feb. 2022.