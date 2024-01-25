Seniesa Estrada vs Yokasta Valle undisputed title fight targeted for March 29th

Dan Rafael, confirming an earlier report from Keith Idec, brings word that an undisputed minimumweight title fight between Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle could serve as the co-feature for Oscar Valdez’s March 29th showdown with Liam Wilson.

Per Rafael, Valle (30-2, 9 KO) “has signed,” while Top Rank is “finalizing paper” with Estrada (25-0, 9 KO).

Women’s boxing is on a hot streak thanks to fighters like Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas, and Mikaela Mayer. Between this matchup and Sandy Ryan’s upcoming clash with Terri Harper, it’s clear said run has leg. Estrada and Valle are two of the best in the business and their showdown is long overdue.

Costa Rica’s Valle, who’s held at least one belt for the last four years, has the edge in momentum. Since 2019, only unified light flyweight champion Evelin Bermudez has taken more than two rounds from her, while Estrada had quite a bit more trouble than expected in last July’s win over Leonela Yudica. Still, we’ve seen what Estrada can do when she’s firing on all cylinders.

If everything goes as planned, we’re in for a hell of a card.